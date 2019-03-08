Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The People’s Bank of China has become more communicative under its new governor, Yi Gang. Photo: Reuters
Miao Yanliang
Opinion

Opinion

Miao Yanliang

The People’s Bank of China is quietly reforming, opening up and taking its hands off the yuan

  • The Chinese central bank has become more communicative and adaptable under its new governor, Yi Gang. It is intervening less in the currency market and letting the yuan move towards the stability of a flexible exchange rate
Miao Yanliang

Miao Yanliang  

Updated: Friday, 8 Mar, 2019 2:48pm

TOP PICKS

The People’s Bank of China has become more communicative under its new governor, Yi Gang. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Pedestrians use smartphones outside an Emporio Armani store in Beijing. Soft trade data is a better indicator of China’s economic health than GDP numbers. Photo: Bloomberg
Hao Zhou
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Hao Zhou

The 2 trillion yuan question: will China’s stimulus measures be enough to boost the economy?

  • Beijing is taking extensive measures to stabilise the economy, through the central bank, local governments and an enormous tax-cut package. Already, some indicators seem to be responding to stimulus, which bodes well for global trade
Hao Zhou

Hao Zhou  

Updated: Tuesday, 5 Mar, 2019 10:26pm

TOP PICKS

Pedestrians use smartphones outside an Emporio Armani store in Beijing. Soft trade data is a better indicator of China’s economic health than GDP numbers. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.