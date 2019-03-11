Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Nong Hong
Opinion

Opinion

Nong Hong

Arctic ambitions of China, Russia – and now the US – need not spark a cold war

  • While competition over access to resources is inevitable, security concerns aside, the three share many common interests. Recent US investment in the Arctic to counter Chinese and Russian influence heightens the need for partnership
Nong Hong

Nong Hong  

Published: 2:03am, 11 Mar, 2019

Updated: 2:03am, 11 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
Polar bears gather at a rubbish dump in the Novaya Zemlya archipelago. Photo: Instagram
Russia & Central Asia

Marauding polar bears terrorise town of Belushya Guba in Russian Arctic as they invade homes and offices

  • Dozens of bears have massed near Belushya Guba, population 2,000, where residents are too frightened to leave their homes
  • Climate change has thinned sea ice and forced the bears to forage on land
Topic |   Climate change
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 1:45am, 12 Feb, 2019

Updated: 4:32am, 12 Feb, 2019

TOP PICKS

Polar bears gather at a rubbish dump in the Novaya Zemlya archipelago. Photo: Instagram
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.