US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron, arrive for a New Year's Eve party at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 31, 2017. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump speaks to Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in the Oval Office on February 22, when Liu was in Washington for trade talks. Photo: TNS
