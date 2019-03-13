Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

President Xi Jinping stops to talk to National People’s Congress deputies during a session of the annual meeting on March 8, in Beijing. Xi is determined that China must continue to champion globalisation. Photo: Xinhua
Robert Lawrence Kuhn
Opinion

Opinion

Robert Lawrence Kuhn

China’s foreign investment law will be credible. Xi Jinping will see to it

  • The Chinese president’s commitment to globalisation, and understanding that China’s credibility is at stake, will ensure the proposed law will indeed curb predatory practices aimed at foreign businesses and level the playing field for them
Robert Lawrence Kuhn

Robert Lawrence Kuhn  

Published: 2:00pm, 13 Mar, 2019

Updated: 2:00pm, 13 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

President Xi Jinping stops to talk to National People’s Congress deputies during a session of the annual meeting on March 8, in Beijing. Xi is determined that China must continue to champion globalisation. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
China’s hi-tech industry saw significant growth, with the use of foreign capital surging 40.9 per cent year-on-year, the Ministry of Commerce on Thursday. Photo: Thomas Yau
China Economy

US investment in China more than doubles in January despite trade war, hi-tech industry grows significantly

  • Investment from the United States increased by 124.6 per cent despite overall growth in China’s foreign direct investment (FDI) slipping to 4.8 per cent to US$12.45 billion
  • China’s hi-tech industry saw significant growth, with the use of foreign capital surging 40.9 per cent year-on-year, the Ministry of Commerce said
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Published: 7:01pm, 14 Feb, 2019

Updated: 7:01pm, 14 Feb, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s hi-tech industry saw significant growth, with the use of foreign capital surging 40.9 per cent year-on-year, the Ministry of Commerce on Thursday. Photo: Thomas Yau
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.