Democratic Representative Richard Neal (left), chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, and Republican Representative Kevin Brady listen during a committee hearing. During testimony by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, both Neal and Brady called for structural changes to the Chinese economy. Photo: Bloomberg
China and Donald Trump have a problem. On trade, US Democrats may be even more hawkish

  • The US president opened the door to the trade war but may not be able to shut it – now both parties in Washington and allies abroad are pushing for massive changes to China’s economy
Published: 12:30am, 15 Mar, 2019

Updated: 1:45am, 15 Mar, 2019

Democratic Representative Richard Neal (left), chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, and Republican Representative Kevin Brady listen during a committee hearing. During testimony by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, both Neal and Brady called for structural changes to the Chinese economy. Photo: Bloomberg
Many observers have noticed that the timing of US President Donald Trump’s optimism about a trade deal with China has coincided with worrying developments for him at home. Photo: AP
Donald Trump’s sudden eagerness for a trade deal has lifted Chinese markets

  • More than Beijing’s stimulus measures or a dovish Fed, it has been the US president’s need for a political win that has spurred a rally in China’s stock markets. This, however, may not last
Published: 2:31pm, 7 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:26pm, 7 Mar, 2019

Many observers have noticed that the timing of US President Donald Trump’s optimism about a trade deal with China has coincided with worrying developments for him at home. Photo: AP
