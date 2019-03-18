Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Chi Wang
Opinion

Opinion

Chi Wang

When US universities stop admitting subpar Chinese students, the cheating will end too

  • Swayed by the financial incentives, some universities are less rigorous in accepting Chinese students who can pay their way. This practice is unfair to all students, including those who were accepted, some of whom resort to cheating
Chi Wang

Chi Wang  

Published: 11:00pm, 18 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:25pm, 18 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
Actress Lori Loughlin poses with daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli (left) and Isabella Rose Giannulli in February. Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were charged, along with nearly 50 other people on March 12, in a scheme in which wealthy parents are accused of bribing college insiders to get their children into some of the most elite schools in the country. Photo: AP
Alice Wu
Opinion

Opinion

Alice Wu

The true heartbreak of the US college admissions scandal is it’s routine

  • ‘Legacy places’, wealthy donations, pricey tutors and education consultants – the education systems in Hong Kong and elsewhere routinely favour the wealthy even without this most recent outrage
Alice Wu

Alice Wu  

Published: 9:00am, 18 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:20am, 18 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Actress Lori Loughlin poses with daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli (left) and Isabella Rose Giannulli in February. Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were charged, along with nearly 50 other people on March 12, in a scheme in which wealthy parents are accused of bribing college insiders to get their children into some of the most elite schools in the country. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.