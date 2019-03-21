Channels

Today’s communist China is not only rapidly producing billionaires, its economy is forecast to overtake that of the US in coming years. Its people are patriotic, and there is little open support for Western-style democracy. Photo: AFP
Rich, autocratic China is too powerful an adversary for any democracy

  • In this new cold war, the US and other democracies that abide by fair and open rules of engagement cannot stop China claiming its place as the world’s No 1 superpower. Where will that leave the rest of the world?
Published: 7:00am, 21 Mar, 2019

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei said in 2015 he had “already transferred” his duties to a successor. So when it comes to his recent remarks about Huawei, should the world understand him to be speaking as a father, whose daughter is still in detention in Canada, and not as a businessman whose words still carry weight? Photo: AFP 
The perils of Chinese ambiguity: how and why the US mistrusts and misunderstands China

  • Chinese entrepreneurs seem well versed in the art of doublespeak, which dates back to a philosophical dichotomy in the Qin and Han dynasties. The practice is culturally acceptable in China but does not go down well in the West
Published: 1:00am, 28 Feb, 2019

