A man wears a mask as Tiananmen Square is shrouded in haze after a yellow alert was issued for smog in Beijing on November 14, 2018. Photo: Reuters
As China’s economic growth engine slows, is its war on pollution losing steam?

  • Facing pressures such as the trade war, a global economic slowdown and a decline in domestic consumption, China’s leaders are looking to boost the economy. Balancing this impulse with environmental protection will be challenging
Published: 10:00pm, 21 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:11pm, 21 Mar, 2019

A man wears a mask as Tiananmen Square is shrouded in haze after a yellow alert was issued for smog in Beijing on November 14, 2018. Photo: Reuters
A woman looks at a view of Seoul shrouded by fine dust. Photo: Reuters
Health & Environment

China is to blame for South Korea’s air pollution. Really?

  • South Korea is one of the world’s most polluted countries and its killer dust claims thousands of lives a year
  • But rather than blame diesel cars and coal-powered plants, it has become trendy to look abroad for a bogeyman
Published: 1:00pm, 15 Mar, 2019

Updated: 3:17pm, 15 Mar, 2019

A woman looks at a view of Seoul shrouded by fine dust. Photo: Reuters
