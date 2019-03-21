A man wears a mask as Tiananmen Square is shrouded in haze after a yellow alert was issued for smog in Beijing on November 14, 2018. Photo: Reuters
A woman looks at a view of Seoul shrouded by fine dust. Photo: Reuters
China is to blame for South Korea’s air pollution. Really?
- South Korea is one of the world’s most polluted countries and its killer dust claims thousands of lives a year
- But rather than blame diesel cars and coal-powered plants, it has become trendy to look abroad for a bogeyman
