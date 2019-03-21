Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Michele Geraci, the Italian undersecretary of state for economic development, has drawn criticism in Italy for his China-friendly stance. Photo: byoblu.com
The Sinophile driving Italy’s hopes of a New Silk Road deal with China
- Italian trade and investment tsar Michele Geraci aims to reach agreement with Beijing during Xi Jinping’s visit next week
- Italy could become the first G7 country to join the flagship Chinese strategy
Topic | Italy
Michele Geraci, the Italian undersecretary of state for economic development, has drawn criticism in Italy for his China-friendly stance. Photo: byoblu.com