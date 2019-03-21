Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Paola Subacchi
Opinion

Opinion

Paola Subacchi

Debt-laden Italy eyes China’s belt and road, risking more than just the wrath of Donald Trump and the EU

  • It’s clear why Italy, in need of an economic jump-start, would warm to China, but just as clear why engaging China bilaterally is not a good idea
Paola Subacchi

Paola Subacchi  

Published: 11:30pm, 21 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:30pm, 21 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
Michele Geraci, the Italian undersecretary of state for economic development, has drawn criticism in Italy for his China-friendly stance. Photo: byoblu.com
Diplomacy

The Sinophile driving Italy’s hopes of a New Silk Road deal with China

  • Italian trade and investment tsar Michele Geraci aims to reach agreement with Beijing during Xi Jinping’s visit next week
  • Italy could become the first G7 country to join the flagship Chinese strategy
Topic |   Italy
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Published: 10:00pm, 16 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:09am, 19 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Michele Geraci, the Italian undersecretary of state for economic development, has drawn criticism in Italy for his China-friendly stance. Photo: byoblu.com
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.