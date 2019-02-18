Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

People participate in a rally on February 10 in Madrid, Spain, called by the People’s Party and Ciudadanos to demand a general election. The rally was organised to protest against talks between Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s government and Catalan pro-independence leaders. Photo: EPA-EFE
Andrew Hammond
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Andrew Hammond

Brexit apart, Spain’s political uncertainty is a microcosm of the euro zone’s deepening troubles

  • The Spanish prime minister’s call for an early general election is symptomatic of governmental instability and stagnating growth across the euro zone. A no-deal Brexit is not a shock the single currency region could bear easily
Andrew Hammond

Andrew Hammond  

Updated: Monday, 18 Feb, 2019 4:05pm

TOP PICKS

People participate in a rally on February 10 in Madrid, Spain, called by the People’s Party and Ciudadanos to demand a general election. The rally was organised to protest against talks between Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s government and Catalan pro-independence leaders. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.