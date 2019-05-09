Donald Trump’s trade tweets and the Federal Reserve chief’s missteps are sending markets on a roller-coaster ride
Investors are probably more than a bit disoriented after Donald Trump went from optimism on the trade war to suddenly threatening to ramp up tariffs. Photo: AFP
Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro
Donald Trump’s trade tweets and the Federal Reserve chief’s missteps are sending markets on a roller-coaster ride
- Trump’s choice to spend political capital on tough trade tactics and Powell’s mixed signals on interest rates may be temporary, but they are playing havoc with the markets. Will investors be willing to wait them out?
The Charging Bull is a symbol of Wall Street resilience. Photo: Reuters
Macroscope by David Brown
The bull market is a monster the central banks helped create. What can they do now to keep it under control?
- The central banks did such a good job of stimulating the world economy after 2008, they abetted the longest bull market in history
- Now they are stuck, seemingly unable to roll back interest rates without triggering another crash
