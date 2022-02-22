Medical workers at the Caritas Medical Centre move a patient into the hospital on February 18. Photo: ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
Letters | Coronavirus Hong Kong: deploy the humble pulse oximeter to ease pressure on the health care system
- Readers discuss how DIY measurements of blood oxygen level can help focus care on Covid-19 patients who need it most, the usefulness of antiviral pills, and the city’s treatment of its domestic helpers
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
