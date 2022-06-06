A woman visits a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on June 1 to pay her respects to the victims killed in the latest school shooting in the United States. Photo: AP
Letters | US must course-correct on gun violence after Texas school massacre to save itself
- The continued sight of children being gunned down at school raises doubts over whether the US still has the ability to correct its course
- The country needs a transformational leader who can bring about real change and help students feel safe at school again
