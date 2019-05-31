Channels

A boy searches for mud crabs and snakehead fish on the parched bed of Chembarambakkam lake in Chennai on May 21. Water levels in the four main reservoirs in Chennai has fallen to one of its lowest levels in 70 years, according to Indian media reports. Photo: AFP
Jairaj Devadiga
Opinion

Opinion

Jairaj Devadiga

India’s worst-ever water shortage, and the corruption surrounding it, can be addressed through privatisation

  • The current water distribution system in India encourages waste by officials and the rich and shortages for the poor. Under a private system, lost water would equal lost money
Jairaj Devadiga

Jairaj Devadiga  

Published: 4:00pm, 31 May, 2019

Updated: 4:00pm, 31 May, 2019

A newspaper with a wraparound cover featuring an image of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sits on a bicycle rack in rural Haryana, India, on May 8. Investment in a strong state unlocks many possible options for tackling India’s housing crisis. Photo: Bloomberg
Chandran Nair
Opinion

Opinion

Chandran Nair

The true measure of Indian democracy is found outside the ballot box

  • The world’s largest democracy, now awaiting the results of its weeks-long election process, needs to become an effective state that can deliver improvements to people’s lives, especially for the millions whose basic needs are barely met
Chandran Nair

Chandran Nair  

Published: 10:00am, 23 May, 2019

Updated: 10:00am, 23 May, 2019

