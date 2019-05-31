Secretary for Security John Lee walks past lawmakers protesting against the extradition bill at the Legislative Council building on May 22. Photo: Robert Ng
A security officer tries to stop reporters from entering the bills committee meeting. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong extradition bill explained: how did we get into this mess and what happens next?
- The impasse in the Legislative Council means pro-establishment lawmakers are looking at radical options to make the bill law
- Politicians on both sides have proposed solutions and time is running out if government’s July deadline is to be met
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
