Boris Johnson, the front runner to become Britain's next prime minister, must attend court over allegations that he lied to the public during the Brexit referendum campaign, a judge announced on May 29. Photo: AFP
Paul Letters
Opinion

Opinion

Paul Letters

From Boris Johnson to Donald Trump, leaders who habitually lie win votes by giving people the lies they want

  • The rising political fortunes of Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson – not to mention the US president, all of whom are no stranger to misleading voters – can only be understood as a product of our times
Paul Letters

Paul Letters  

Published: 7:00am, 1 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 1 Jun, 2019

Demonstrators tug at a mask of President Donald Trump at an anti-US rally in Iran on May 10. Whether it is Iran, North Korea, Venezuela or China, Trump has failed to solve the knottiest US foreign policy dilemmas with the sheer force of his deal-making savvy or charisma. Photo: EPA-EFE
Rob York
Opinion

Opinion

Rob York

From North Korea to Iran and the trade war with China, rival countries have started calling Trump’s bluff

  • Donald Trump got elected promising he could solve disputes in the US’ favour without repeating the Iraq mistake or sacrificing the economy. One by one, other countries have realised he does not have a backup plan when the bluffing fails
Rob York

Rob York  

Published: 11:00pm, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 2:21pm, 29 May, 2019

