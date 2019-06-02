Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Joseph Lau Luen-hung attends the funeral service for real estate tycoon Walter Kwok Ping-sheung at St John’s Cathedral in Central on November 1, 2018. Lau has dropped his legal challenge to the government’s extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Alice Wu
Opinion

Opinion

Alice Wu

Hong Kong extradition bill is now a litmus test for patriotism with a fugitive tycoon as its face

  • Billionaire Joseph Lau’s statement suggests that opposition to the extradition bill signals a lack of patriotism, an impression the government has done nothing to counter
Alice Wu

Alice Wu  

Published: 4:00pm, 2 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:00pm, 2 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Joseph Lau Luen-hung attends the funeral service for real estate tycoon Walter Kwok Ping-sheung at St John’s Cathedral in Central on November 1, 2018. Lau has dropped his legal challenge to the government’s extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng and Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu arrive for a special meeting of the Legislative Council’s panel on security. Photo: Wilson Wong
Politics

Hong Kong extradition bill will not have safeguards and fair trial guarantee built in

  • Officials say top-up protections depending on each case will allow government greater flexibility
  • They are unable to clarify how they will tackle the politically tricky issue of which Taiwan authority they should deal with on extradition requests
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Alvin Lum  

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 4:13pm, 31 May, 2019

Updated: 11:29pm, 31 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng and Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu arrive for a special meeting of the Legislative Council’s panel on security. Photo: Wilson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.