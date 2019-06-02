Joseph Lau Luen-hung attends the funeral service for real estate tycoon Walter Kwok Ping-sheung at St John’s Cathedral in Central on November 1, 2018. Lau has dropped his legal challenge to the government’s extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng and Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu arrive for a special meeting of the Legislative Council’s panel on security. Photo: Wilson Wong
Hong Kong extradition bill will not have safeguards and fair trial guarantee built in
- Officials say top-up protections depending on each case will allow government greater flexibility
- They are unable to clarify how they will tackle the politically tricky issue of which Taiwan authority they should deal with on extradition requests
