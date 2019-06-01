Pushing forward the fight for LGBT equality in Hong Kong

LGBT supporters in Hong Kong celebrate Taiwan’s vote to legalise same-sex marriage. Photo: Dickson Lee
LGBT supporters in Hong Kong celebrate Taiwan’s vote to legalise same-sex marriage. Photo: Dickson Lee
Matrix Suen, 29, works in the construction industry and has been on the receiving end of cruel jokes about his sexual orientation. Photo: Jonathan Wong
While Taiwan has legalised same-sex marriage, Hong Kong is still struggling with workplace discrimination against LGBT staff – is the city ready for change?
- Construction worker suffers cruel teasing from colleagues, while woman believes she was overlooked for managerial role
- New EOC chairman Ricky Chu has made anti-discrimination initiatives to protect members of LGBT community a top priority
Topic | City Weekend
Matrix Suen, 29, works in the construction industry and has been on the receiving end of cruel jokes about his sexual orientation. Photo: Jonathan Wong