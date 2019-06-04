Channels

US President Donald Trump has continually emphasised tariffs as a way of addressing his country’s trade imbalances, with rivals and allies alike. Photo: AP
Neal Kimberley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Neal Kimberley

It's not just China – the Trump administration has launched a dangerous war on the global trading order

  • The trade war is not just a strategy; Trump has a clear ideological enmity for trade deficits with any country, ally or rival. Conveniently, he rarely discusses those countries with whom the US enjoys a surplus in services
Neal Kimberley

Neal Kimberley  

Published: 10:00pm, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:33pm, 4 Jun, 2019

The US flag flies over shipping cranes and containers in Long Beach, California, on March 4. Some see the American exclusion of Huawei as bullying. Photo: AFP
Anthony Rowley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

How Trump's trade war has morphed into an attack on global tech supply chain networks

  • Any company in the world doing business with Chinese tech firm Huawei or its affiliates risks US sanctions, with grave implications for the worldwide supply chain and, as a result, the global economy
Anthony Rowley

Anthony Rowley  

Published: 1:00am, 3 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:00am, 3 Jun, 2019

