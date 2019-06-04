Channels

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers during the Hindu Kumbh festival in February. Modi, a masterful political performer, won a landslide victory at the recent general elections. Photo: AP
Will Modi unleash India’s economic potential or destroy its future with sectarian strife?

  • There are hopes that Modi will create much-needed jobs and propel economic growth but also fears that he will inflame religious differences and worsen ties with nuclear-armed neighbour Pakistan
Published: 10:49am, 4 Jun, 2019

A boy searches for mud crabs and snakehead fish on the parched bed of Chembarambakkam lake in Chennai on May 21. Water levels in the four main reservoirs in Chennai has fallen to one of its lowest levels in 70 years, according to Indian media reports. Photo: AFP
India’s worst-ever water shortage, and the corruption surrounding it, can be addressed through privatisation

  • The current water distribution system in India encourages waste by officials and the rich and shortages for the poor. Under a private system, lost water would equal lost money
Published: 4:00pm, 31 May, 2019

