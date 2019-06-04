Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers during the Hindu Kumbh festival in February. Modi, a masterful political performer, won a landslide victory at the recent general elections. Photo: AP
A boy searches for mud crabs and snakehead fish on the parched bed of Chembarambakkam lake in Chennai on May 21. Water levels in the four main reservoirs in Chennai has fallen to one of its lowest levels in 70 years, according to Indian media reports. Photo: AFP
