US President Donald Trump hugs visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in 2017. A report on America’s Indo-Pacific strategy notes that the US and India maintain a “broad-based strategic partnership” and asserts that this has “strengthened significantly during the past two decades, based on a convergence of strategic interests”. Photo: Reuters
C. Uday Bhaskar
C. Uday Bhaskar

Wary of China, India draws closer to the US – just not too close, as the loss of its special trade status shows

  • The punitive trade move comes even as the US publicly embraces India as a key partner in its Indo-Pacific strategy against China. The contradictory moves are part of a long and uneasy alliance between the two countries
C. Uday Bhaskar

C. Uday Bhaskar  

Published: 1:00pm, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:00pm, 6 Jun, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a summit in Xiamen in 2017. Photo: AFP
For Modi 2.0, India’s US-China balancing act just got trickier

  • Border stand-offs with China, air strikes in Pakistan, and a strong-arm approach to smaller neighbours marked his first term as prime minister
  • Now safely re-elected, is it time for the friendly approach?
Topic |   Narendra Modi
Ananth Krishnan

Ananth Krishnan  

Published: 8:45am, 25 May, 2019

Updated: 5:31pm, 25 May, 2019

