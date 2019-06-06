Extradition law could ensnare Hongkongers working with mainland Chinese in an unfamiliar legal system
Advertisement
Advertisement
Despite fierce protests from Hongkongers distrustful of the mainland legal system, the government has insisted that its extradition amendment must pass without modifications. Photo: EPA-EFE
Opinion
Opinion
Victor C.K. Wai
Extradition law could ensnare Hongkongers working with mainland Chinese in an unfamiliar legal system
- Concerns from the world of accounting and banking demonstrate why a sudden and forced melding of two dissimilar judicial systems is inadvisable for Hong Kong
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Despite fierce protests from Hongkongers distrustful of the mainland legal system, the government has insisted that its extradition amendment must pass without modifications. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Jerome A. Cohen
If Beijing wants an extradition law with Hong Kong – and elsewhere – it should reform its judicial process
- Democracies across the world look at China’s judicial practices and decline extradition agreements with it
- If Beijing wants such an agreement with Hong Kong, it should deliver the judicial reforms it promised long ago
TOP PICKS
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.