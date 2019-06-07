Channels

Carrie Lam may win the battle to pass Hong Kong's extradition law. But at what cost?

  • Though not a democracy, Hong Kong is ruled by consultation and consensus. Pushing through the extradition bill against all opposition will upset this understanding and alter the balance of the ‘one country, two systems’ arrangement
Published: 7:00am, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 7 Jun, 2019

The fate of the Hong Kong government’s controversial bid to introduce new extradition laws will be decided in the coming days. The bill is due to receive its second reading in the Legislative Council on Wednesday, following a protest march on Sunday which organisers expect to attract
300,000 people
. 
Parallels have been drawn
with
events in 2003
, when a bid by the government to push through new national security laws in the face of widespread concern that they would curb freedoms sparked a protest by 500,000. That march prompted lawmakers to withdraw their support and the bill was withdrawn.

Will history repeat itself? Or will the government get the extradition bill over the line? The outcome will tell us much about how Hong Kong is governed today and how much the city has changed.

The
new law
will allow suspects to be transferred, on a case-by-case basis, to parts of the world which do not already have an extradition treaty with Hong Kong. This includes Taiwan, Macau and mainland China. The concern is that it will allow people in Hong Kong to be tried under the
mainland’s legal system
, which lacks an independent judiciary and fair trial guarantees. Opposition has come from
democrat politicians
, the
business sector
, the
diplomatic community
, the
legal profession
,
media groups
,
students, teachers
and
housewives
, among others.
The government has
defended
the proposals and claimed people do not understand the legislation. The problem is that the
more explanations
the government provides and the more people understand the bill, the
more worried
they become.
One key question has not been satisfactorily answered: why is the government so determined to pass this legislation, with its
potential to alter the delicate balance
of the “one country, two systems” arrangements?
Officials have argued that the law is needed urgently to ensure a Hong Kong citizen
accused of murdering
his girlfriend in Taiwan can be sent there for trial. But Taiwan says it
will not accept
his return under the new law. It is difficult to understand why the government has not sought a one-off deal with Taiwan for the suspect’s return. Instead, it has opted for a much broader approach and
walked straight into a minefield
.
The
speed
with which the bill is being passed has added to the concerns. The process for the national security bill in 2003 was much criticised. But at least there was a three-month public consultation – not so with extradition. The national security laws were scrutinised by a bills committee in Legco. Three revised versions of the bill were presented and 51 amendments made. This time, that crucial part of the legislative process is
to be skipped
. The lack of consultation and legislative review for such an important bill is worrying.

How will Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor react if Sunday’s march is as well attended as expected? It is likely that further concessions will be made. But it is difficult to see how these will overcome concerns about the mainland’s legal system.

The government is expected to be able to muster
enough votes
in Legco. Is the thinking that, once the bill is passed, the controversy will die down? Is it hoped that Taiwan will change its mind and the murder suspect will be returned after all? Certainly, we could expect the government to be careful in its use of the new law, at least in the near future. But the concerns
will not go away
.
Lam has made the passing of the bill a
test of her governance
. Pushing it through in the face of strong public opposition would, however, mark a turning point in the way Hong Kong is ruled.
The chief executive is not elected by
universal suffrage
. The extradition plan was not part of any manifesto endorsed by the people of Hong Kong. There has long been an understanding that the city must be governed through consultation and consensus. The eventual withdrawal of the national security bill in 2003 is evidence of that.

Good governance requires that this bill be withdrawn

But the events of 2003 also changed the way the “one country, two systems” concept is applied. The central government began to adopt a more hands-on approach to the city. Since the
Occupy pro-democracy protests
of 2014, there is a growing perception that Beijing has tightened its grip further. The
disqualification
of democrat lawmakers, the
prosecution of activists
and the
banning of a pro-independence party
have all contributed to this view.

The passing of the extradition bill will, rightly or wrongly, be seen as another step towards the unravelling of the “one country, two systems” arrangements. This time, it not only affects the lives of activists, independence advocates and proponents of civil disobedience – it has the potential to affect everyone.

It makes sense for the transfer of suspects between Hong Kong and the mainland to be governed by legal rules and strict safeguards. The
disappearance of booksellers
from the city, who turned up on the mainland facing allegations there, is a reminder of that.

But talks aimed at putting in place a comprehensive rendition agreement with the mainland have taken place, on and off, for more than 20 years. No deal has been reached. The government should explain why those negotiations failed, what the stumbling blocks were, and why it is now possible to overcome them by transferring suspects on a case-by-case basis.

Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee, now a member of the Executive Council advising Lam, wrote a letter to the Post in April 2000, when secretary for security, explaining why, at that time, details of the negotiations on a rendition agreement could not be made public. She said once agreement had been reached, Legco, the legal sector and others would be fully consulted before a bill was drafted. It would then be submitted to lawmakers for scrutiny. There must, she added, be a consultation phase.

“In dealing with the problem, our first consideration is always to protect the one country, two systems and the interests of the Hong Kong people,” she wrote. “The eventual arrangement will have to be acceptable to the people of Hong Kong or else legislation underpinning the arrangement could never hope to get Legco’s endorsement.”

She was speaking in a different context and at a different time. But Ip’s remarks remain relevant today.

Good governance requires that this bill be withdrawn. Attempts should be made to settle the Taiwan murder case first. Then, the broader extradition plans should be made the subject of a full public consultation with all options considered.

Cliff Buddle is the Post’s editor of special projects

Civic Party leader Alvin Yeung explains his party's proposal for a law granting Hong Kong the right to hear cases in which permanent residents are accused of murder abroad. Photo: Felix Wong
Malcolm Rifkind

Published: 7:00am, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 4 Jun, 2019

Civic Party leader Alvin Yeung explains his party’s proposal for a law granting Hong Kong the right to hear cases in which permanent residents are accused of murder abroad. Photo: Felix Wong
As the former British foreign secretary responsible for the final stage of the handover negotiations with China, I have serious concerns that the proposal put forward by the government of Hong Kong to allow extradition to mainland China will undermine the city’s judiciary and be a breach of the handover settlement that we agreed.

The handover agreement, the Sino-British Joint Declaration, states that the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong’s people should remain unchanged. The central problem with the proposals is that they make it possible for the Hong Kong government to extradite people to a jurisdiction which does not guarantee a
fair trial
or have reasonable human rights safeguards, thereby undermining this commitment.
Government officials have given two reasons for fast-tracking their proposal: firstly, they consider the Chan Tong-kai
homicide case
to require
urgent action
and; secondly, they believe that the extradition legislation agreed upon at the handover leaves a “loophole” which must immediately be plugged.
On the first point, clearly the homicide was appalling and should be addressed. However, lawyers and politicians from across the political spectrum in Hong Kong have proposed multiple other viable solutions which will ensure that Chan faces justice. These should be seriously considered by the Hong Kong government as interim solutions, as this will give more time for further consultation on the wider issue of the supposed “loophole” in existing extradition legislation.

For example, the Civic Party
has argued
that Hong Kong courts should have jurisdiction over homicide cases committed by Hong Kong permanent residents when they are overseas. This is already
the practice
in the United Kingdom under the Offences Against the Person's Act, 1861, and seems a sensible proposal.
Then British prime minister Margaret Thatcher and then Chinese premier Zhao Ziyang sign the Sino-British Joint Declaration in 1984 while officials from both sides look on. Photo: SCMP
Turning to the second pretext for the proposal, it is absurd to state that the handover negotiators accidentally left a “loophole” in the extradition legislation because they did not have time to consider the desirability of an extradition agreement with China.

The existing arrangement does not leave a loophole, but rather erects a necessary firewall to ensure that Hong Kong’s judicial independence remains intact. I was foreign secretary in the run-up to the handover: negotiators from both China and the UK made a conscious decision to create a clear divide between the two systems so that the rule of law remains robust. You can verify this by looking at archival documents in the National Archives (for example, FCO 40/3774; FCO 40/3775; FCO 40/2595).

Many of the facts that were relevant in the 1980s and 1990s remain the same today, and therefore there seems little reason to change the legislation in the manner that the Hong Kong government proposes. The integrity of Hong Kong’s legal system continues to require a firewall. The proposed amendment provides a potential bypass which may leave it in critical condition. 

The way the amendment is designed, local courts will be unable to properly challenge unjust extraditions. Once the chief executive of Hong Kong has approved an extradition request, the courts would only be able to scrutinise “prima facie” evidence, leaving the judgment of the case to the courts in China.

This means that the courts do not have to be able to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt, but only be satisfied that there is a possible case. The safety of Hong Kong people will be in the hands of the chief executive, and there is little evidence that Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor will be able to reject any request from Beijing.

This will have implications for Hong Kong as an international
business hub
by undermining the sense of security that people have in the city. The International Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong recently wrote a
five-page letter
to all members of the Legislative Council.

They said the proposal will have an “adverse impact on Hong Kong as a place to live and work, and [on its ambitions] to continue growing as a major international business centre”. The American Chamber of Commerce has repeatedly expressed similar concerns.

The Hong Kong government has a duty under the Sino-British Joint Declaration – and a commercial interest – to come to a more sensible compromise. Officials should immediately resolve the Chan Tong-Kai homicide case to buy more time to work with business leaders, the Chinese government and international leaders to come to a solution which serves everyone’s best interests.

Hong Kong’s comparative advantage continues to be its fundamental freedoms and rule of law: there could possibly still be a win-win way out of the extradition law saga, but the Hong Kong government must give itself the breathing space to find it.

Sir Malcolm Rifkind, KCMG QC, is a former UK foreign secretary

