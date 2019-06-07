On the first point, clearly the homicide was appalling and should be addressed. However, lawyers and politicians from across the political spectrum in Hong Kong have proposed multiple other viable solutions which will ensure that Chan faces justice. These should be seriously considered by the Hong Kong government as interim solutions, as this will give more time for further consultation on the wider issue of the supposed “loophole” in existing extradition legislation.

For example, the Civic Party has argued the practice that Hong Kong courts should have jurisdiction over homicide cases committed by Hong Kong permanent residents when they are overseas. This is already in the United Kingdom under the Offences Against the Person's Act, 1861, and seems a sensible proposal.

Then British prime minister Margaret Thatcher and then Chinese premier Zhao Ziyang sign the Sino-British Joint Declaration in 1984 while officials from both sides look on. Photo: SCMP Share:

Turning to the second pretext for the proposal, it is absurd to state that the handover negotiators accidentally left a “loophole” in the extradition legislation because they did not have time to consider the desirability of an extradition agreement with China.

The existing arrangement does not leave a loophole, but rather erects a necessary firewall to ensure that Hong Kong’s judicial independence remains intact. I was foreign secretary in the run-up to the handover: negotiators from both China and the UK made a conscious decision to create a clear divide between the two systems so that the rule of law remains robust. You can verify this by looking at archival documents in the National Archives (for example, FCO 40/3774; FCO 40/3775; FCO 40/2595).

Many of the facts that were relevant in the 1980s and 1990s remain the same today, and therefore there seems little reason to change the legislation in the manner that the Hong Kong government proposes. The integrity of Hong Kong’s legal system continues to require a firewall. The proposed amendment provides a potential bypass which may leave it in critical condition.

The way the amendment is designed, local courts will be unable to properly challenge unjust extraditions. Once the chief executive of Hong Kong has approved an extradition request, the courts would only be able to scrutinise “prima facie” evidence, leaving the judgment of the case to the courts in China.

This means that the courts do not have to be able to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt, but only be satisfied that there is a possible case. The safety of Hong Kong people will be in the hands of the chief executive, and there is little evidence that Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor will be able to reject any request from Beijing.

business hub five-page letter This will have implications for Hong Kong as an internationalby undermining the sense of security that people have in the city. The International Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong recently wrote ato all members of the Legislative Council.

They said the proposal will have an “adverse impact on Hong Kong as a place to live and work, and [on its ambitions] to continue growing as a major international business centre”. The American Chamber of Commerce has repeatedly expressed similar concerns.

The Hong Kong government has a duty under the Sino-British Joint Declaration – and a commercial interest – to come to a more sensible compromise. Officials should immediately resolve the Chan Tong-Kai homicide case to buy more time to work with business leaders, the Chinese government and international leaders to come to a solution which serves everyone’s best interests.

Hong Kong’s comparative advantage continues to be its fundamental freedoms and rule of law: there could possibly still be a win-win way out of the extradition law saga, but the Hong Kong government must give itself the breathing space to find it.