Will history repeat itself? Or will the government get the extradition bill over the line? The outcome will tell us much about how Hong Kong is governed today and how much the city has changed.
How will Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor react if Sunday’s march is as well attended as expected? It is likely that further concessions will be made. But it is difficult to see how these will overcome concerns about the mainland’s legal system.
Good governance requires that this bill be withdrawn
The passing of the extradition bill will, rightly or wrongly, be seen as another step towards the unravelling of the “one country, two systems” arrangements. This time, it not only affects the lives of activists, independence advocates and proponents of civil disobedience – it has the potential to affect everyone.
But talks aimed at putting in place a comprehensive rendition agreement with the mainland have taken place, on and off, for more than 20 years. No deal has been reached. The government should explain why those negotiations failed, what the stumbling blocks were, and why it is now possible to overcome them by transferring suspects on a case-by-case basis.
Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee, now a member of the Executive Council advising Lam, wrote a letter to the Post in April 2000, when secretary for security, explaining why, at that time, details of the negotiations on a rendition agreement could not be made public. She said once agreement had been reached, Legco, the legal sector and others would be fully consulted before a bill was drafted. It would then be submitted to lawmakers for scrutiny. There must, she added, be a consultation phase.
“In dealing with the problem, our first consideration is always to protect the one country, two systems and the interests of the Hong Kong people,” she wrote. “The eventual arrangement will have to be acceptable to the people of Hong Kong or else legislation underpinning the arrangement could never hope to get Legco’s endorsement.”
She was speaking in a different context and at a different time. But Ip’s remarks remain relevant today.
Good governance requires that this bill be withdrawn. Attempts should be made to settle the Taiwan murder case first. Then, the broader extradition plans should be made the subject of a full public consultation with all options considered.
Cliff Buddle is the Post’s editor of special projects
As the former British foreign secretary responsible for the final stage of the handover negotiations with China, I have serious concerns that the proposal put forward by the government of Hong Kong to allow extradition to mainland China will undermine the city’s judiciary and be a breach of the handover settlement that we agreed.
On the first point, clearly the homicide was appalling and should be addressed. However, lawyers and politicians from across the political spectrum in Hong Kong have proposed multiple other viable solutions which will ensure that Chan faces justice. These should be seriously considered by the Hong Kong government as interim solutions, as this will give more time for further consultation on the wider issue of the supposed “loophole” in existing extradition legislation.
Turning to the second pretext for the proposal, it is absurd to state that the handover negotiators accidentally left a “loophole” in the extradition legislation because they did not have time to consider the desirability of an extradition agreement with China.
The existing arrangement does not leave a loophole, but rather erects a necessary firewall to ensure that Hong Kong’s judicial independence remains intact. I was foreign secretary in the run-up to the handover: negotiators from both China and the UK made a conscious decision to create a clear divide between the two systems so that the rule of law remains robust. You can verify this by looking at archival documents in the National Archives (for example, FCO 40/3774; FCO 40/3775; FCO 40/2595).
Many of the facts that were relevant in the 1980s and 1990s remain the same today, and therefore there seems little reason to change the legislation in the manner that the Hong Kong government proposes. The integrity of Hong Kong’s legal system continues to require a firewall. The proposed amendment provides a potential bypass which may leave it in critical condition.
The way the amendment is designed, local courts will be unable to properly challenge unjust extraditions. Once the chief executive of Hong Kong has approved an extradition request, the courts would only be able to scrutinise “prima facie” evidence, leaving the judgment of the case to the courts in China.
This means that the courts do not have to be able to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt, but only be satisfied that there is a possible case. The safety of Hong Kong people will be in the hands of the chief executive, and there is little evidence that Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor will be able to reject any request from Beijing.
They said the proposal will have an “adverse impact on Hong Kong as a place to live and work, and [on its ambitions] to continue growing as a major international business centre”. The American Chamber of Commerce has repeatedly expressed similar concerns.
The Hong Kong government has a duty under the Sino-British Joint Declaration – and a commercial interest – to come to a more sensible compromise. Officials should immediately resolve the Chan Tong-Kai homicide case to buy more time to work with business leaders, the Chinese government and international leaders to come to a solution which serves everyone’s best interests.
Hong Kong’s comparative advantage continues to be its fundamental freedoms and rule of law: there could possibly still be a win-win way out of the extradition law saga, but the Hong Kong government must give itself the breathing space to find it.
Sir Malcolm Rifkind, KCMG QC, is a former UK foreign secretary