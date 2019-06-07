Thousands of students assemble at Sydney’s town hall, joining the global “climate strike” to demand urgent action on climate change, on March 15. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thousands of students assemble at Sydney’s town hall, joining the global “climate strike” to demand urgent action on climate change, on March 15. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong is seizing its potential role as a hub for green financial products and services. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong is seizing its potential role as a hub for green financial products and services. Photo: Shutterstock