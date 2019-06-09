Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Climbers line up for hours to reach the summit of Mount Everest on May 22. Photo: @nimsdai Project Possible via AFP
Gregory Reck
Opinion

Opinion

Gregory Reck

The real tragedy behind the Everest traffic jam: climate catastrophe and the capitalist malaise at the heart of contemporary life

  • Everest is one in a long list of indigenous holy sites that have become commodified and sold to the wealthy. While these experiences are packaged as a chance to get closer to nature, the underlying theme is of conquest
SCMP

Gregory Reck  

Dinesh Paudel  

Published: 6:30am, 9 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:30am, 9 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Climbers line up for hours to reach the summit of Mount Everest on May 22. Photo: @nimsdai Project Possible via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
This startling photograph of a human traffic jam that stranded climbers for hours on a ridge below the summit of Mt Everest illustrate a disaster waiting to happen. Photo: AFP Photo / Project Possible
SCMP Editorial
Opinion

Opinion

Editorial by SCMP Editorial

Now time for crowd control on Everest

  • Photos of people lining up to reach the world’s highest peak illustrate a disaster waiting to happen and, with 11 dead so far, safety measures must be taken by both climbers and expedition organisers
SCMP Editorial

SCMP Editorial  

Published: 9:48pm, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 10:38pm, 29 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

This startling photograph of a human traffic jam that stranded climbers for hours on a ridge below the summit of Mt Everest illustrate a disaster waiting to happen. Photo: AFP Photo / Project Possible
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.