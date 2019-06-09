The positive side of trade wars: fewer imports, a smaller carbon footprint and less need for plastic packaging
Opinion
Thomas Tang
The positive side of trade wars: fewer imports, a smaller carbon footprint and less need for plastic packaging
- A less-connected global economy could mean a more sustainable world, if countries find the incentive to conserve resources, minimise waste and switch to more environmentally efficient ways of living
Opinion
Andrew Sheng
Climate change will turn the Earth into the next Titanic unless corporate captains wake up and act quickly
- Heads of large corporations, not governments, need to recognise the urgency of the climate crisis and focus on the planet’s long-term survival instead of short-term profit, while economists must factor the cost to the Earth into GDP calculations
