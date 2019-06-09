Channels

Thomas Tang
Thomas Tang

The positive side of trade wars: fewer imports, a smaller carbon footprint and less need for plastic packaging

  • A less-connected global economy could mean a more sustainable world, if countries find the incentive to conserve resources, minimise waste and switch to more environmentally efficient ways of living
Published: 10:00pm, 9 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:00pm, 9 Jun, 2019

Andrew Sheng
Andrew Sheng

Climate change will turn the Earth into the next Titanic unless corporate captains wake up and act quickly

  • Heads of large corporations, not governments, need to recognise the urgency of the climate crisis and focus on the planet’s long-term survival instead of short-term profit, while economists must factor the cost to the Earth into GDP calculations
Published: 10:30pm, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:46am, 8 Jun, 2019

