Illustration: Craig Stephens
Anthony Neoh
Opinion

Opinion

Anthony Neoh

Setting up a central criminal court in China could allay Hong Kong fears over the extradition bill

  • The China International Commercial Court, set up last year to adjudicate international commercial disputes, offers a possible model to follow. Could a similar court, with its own panel of reputable advisers and lay jurors from outside the mainland, be set up to handle rendition cases from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan?
Anthony Neoh

Anthony Neoh  

Published: 6:30am, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:41am, 11 Jun, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Cliff Buddle
Cliff Buddle
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

Cliff Buddle

Carrie Lam may win the battle to pass Hong Kong’s extradition law. But at what cost?

  • Though not a democracy, Hong Kong is ruled by consultation and consensus. Pushing through the extradition bill against all opposition will upset this understanding and alter the balance of the ‘one country, two systems’ arrangement
Cliff Buddle

Cliff Buddle  

Published: 7:00am, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 7 Jun, 2019

