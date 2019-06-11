Advertisement
Advertisement
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Anthony Neoh
Setting up a central criminal court in China could allay Hong Kong fears over the extradition bill
- The China International Commercial Court, set up last year to adjudicate international commercial disputes, offers a possible model to follow. Could a similar court, with its own panel of reputable advisers and lay jurors from outside the mainland, be set up to handle rendition cases from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan?
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
Cliff Buddle
Carrie Lam may win the battle to pass Hong Kong’s extradition law. But at what cost?
- Though not a democracy, Hong Kong is ruled by consultation and consensus. Pushing through the extradition bill against all opposition will upset this understanding and alter the balance of the ‘one country, two systems’ arrangement
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.