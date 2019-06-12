Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng on their way to a media briefing a day after a massive protest against the extradition bill on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
David A. Rezvani
Opinion

Opinion

David A. Rezvani

Extradition law won’t be worth the resultant loss of market confidence in Hong Kong

  • As long as Hong Kong’s status as China’s premier international financial centre is valuable to Beijing, local officials should be mindful that they will be making a grave mistake in pushing through the legislation
David A. Rezvani

David A. Rezvani  

Published: 6:35am, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:51am, 12 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng on their way to a media briefing a day after a massive protest against the extradition bill on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Tammy Tam
Tammy Tam
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

City Beat by Tammy Tam

After Hong Kong’s extradition bill is passed, what next?

  • Getting legislation on statute book is just start of government’s problems, with implementation to serve as diplomatic flashpoint amid cross-strait and international tensions
Tammy Tam

Tammy Tam  

Published: 2:28pm, 9 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:41pm, 9 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.