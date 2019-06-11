US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un shake hands following a meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, on February 27, 2019. Since then, North Korea has undertaken missile tests and Trump has voiced confidence that Kim will not “break his promise”. Photo: AFP
Kim Jong-nam, eldest son of then North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, waves after his first-ever interview with South Korean media in Macau in June 2010. Photo: JoongAng Ilbo via AP
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s slain half-brother Kim Jong-nam ‘was a CIA informant’, and ‘almost certainly’ in contact with China, reports say
- Kim Jong-nam was killed in 2017 in Malaysia, where he had reportedly travelled to meet his contact at the US spy agency
- South Korean agencies said they could not confirm the report. The CIA declined to comment
Topic | North Korea
