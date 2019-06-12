Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An environmental activist in costume during a protest against the Chinese-financed coal plant project in Kenya, outside parliament house in Nairobi last year. The project has stalled due to the storm of unhappiness locally. Photo: Reuters
Natalie Bridgeman Fields
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Natalie Bridgeman Fields

China’s promise of responsible belt and road investments is in the hands of its bankers

  • All along the belt and road, from Myanmar to Peru, ignoring community feedback is costing Chinese investors dearly. China’s banks and financial institutions need to quickly adopt an accountability framework for Chinese investments abroad
Natalie Bridgeman Fields

Natalie Bridgeman Fields  

Published: 2:00pm, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:22pm, 12 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

An environmental activist in costume during a protest against the Chinese-financed coal plant project in Kenya, outside parliament house in Nairobi last year. The project has stalled due to the storm of unhappiness locally. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese companies built Africa’s first modern electrified railway, the Ethiopia-Djibouti railway. Photo: Xinhua
Kai Zhu
Opinion

Opinion

Kai Zhu

After state loans, China wants private investment to play a greater role in Africa’s next stage of growth

  • Beijing is looking to Africa to realise its vast potential by moving away from state loans and embracing economic reforms and entrepreneurship — like China did 40 years ago
Kai Zhu

Kai Zhu  

Published: 5:00am, 3 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:00am, 3 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese companies built Africa’s first modern electrified railway, the Ethiopia-Djibouti railway. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.