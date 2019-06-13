Advertisement
Protesters hold pictures of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam as they march against the extradition bill from Causeway Bay to Admiralty on June 9. Photo: AP
Opinion
Opinion
Michael Chugani
Why Hong Kong’s extradition bill is not just another law to Beijing and Carrie Lam
- Both the Chinese and Hong Kong governments seem to be taking the view that the unrest over the extradition bill has been stirred up by external forces. Backtracking on the bill would now be seen as capitulation to the West, not just Hong Kong youth
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
Cliff Buddle
Carrie Lam may win the battle to pass Hong Kong’s extradition law. But at what cost?
- Though not a democracy, Hong Kong is ruled by consultation and consensus. Pushing through the extradition bill against all opposition will upset this understanding and alter the balance of the ‘one country, two systems’ arrangement
