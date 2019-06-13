Channels

Protesters occupy a road as they demonstrate against the proposed extradition bill, in Hong Kong on June 12. Photo: Reuters
Richard Harris
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Richard Harris

As the extradition row erodes confidence in Hong Kong, Singapore is looking attractive to businesspeople who are quietly moving their money out

  • Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam has, by insisting on pushing through the contentious bill, lost all credibility. More worryingly for the city, perhaps, professionals report it is increasingly tough to do international business here
Richard Harris

Richard Harris  

Published: 1:00pm, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:25pm, 13 Jun, 2019

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng on their way to a media briefing a day after a massive protest against the extradition bill on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
David A. Rezvani
Opinion

Opinion

David A. Rezvani

Extradition law won’t be worth the resultant loss of market confidence in Hong Kong

  • As long as Hong Kong’s status as China’s premier international financial centre is valuable to Beijing, local officials should be mindful that they will be making a grave mistake in pushing through the legislation
David A. Rezvani

David A. Rezvani  

Published: 6:35am, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:51am, 12 Jun, 2019

