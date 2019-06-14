Channels

Hongkongers take part in an annual vigil on June 4 to commemorate the government crackdown on the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests in 1989. Thanks to censorship, Chinese youth on the mainland are “protected” from the darker side of Chinese history. Photo: EPA-EFE
Billy Huang
Billy Huang

Chinese youth can’t be blamed for their missing sense of history – they don’t know any better

  • The patriotic fervour and self-righteous attitude that some overseas Chinese students have displayed, at the expense of other people’s rights and freedoms, is the result of years of imbibing Communist Party propaganda
Billy Huang

Billy Huang  

Published: 12:30pm, 14 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:41pm, 14 Jun, 2019

Illustration: SCMP
Politics

Adrift abroad amid a sense of loss and longing, what became of ‘brightest and best’ Tiananmen Square dissidents?

  • Some 400 intellectuals, students and officials became exiles in wake of the June 4 crackdown, settling in Europe, the United States and Taiwan
  • Once determined to remember events of 1989 and promote democracy from overseas, time has led to disarray and infighting in the ranks
Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown 30th anniversary
Jeffie Lam

Jeffie Lam  

Published: 11:00pm, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 6:34pm, 3 Jun, 2019

