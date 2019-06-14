Channels

Thanks to Hong Kong’s fearless young protesters, Legco debate on the extradition bill has been stalled. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Albert Cheng
Opinion

Opinion

Albert Cheng

If the extradition bill is not withdrawn, Carrie Lam must resign for the sake of Hong Kong and its people

  • The chief executive, who once said she would step down if she lost the people’s trust, should honour her pledge. The mass protests against the government’s legal proposal make that clear
Albert Cheng

Albert Cheng  

Published: 6:00am, 14 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:02am, 14 Jun, 2019

Police push through barricades against protesters on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

What is behind Hong Kong’s anti-extradition protests?

  • Government’s divisive bill has prompted hundreds of thousands to take to the streets
  • Critics of bill say it could result in Hongkongers being sent to mainland China for trial, but the government says it is necessary
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Published: 5:00am, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:29pm, 13 Jun, 2019

Police push through barricades against protesters on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
