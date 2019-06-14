Thanks to Hong Kong’s fearless young protesters, Legco debate on the extradition bill has been stalled. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Police push through barricades against protesters on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
What is behind Hong Kong’s anti-extradition protests?
- Government’s divisive bill has prompted hundreds of thousands to take to the streets
- Critics of bill say it could result in Hongkongers being sent to mainland China for trial, but the government says it is necessary
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
