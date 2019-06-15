Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Michael Cartwright, 60, a veteran of the Hong Kong Police Force who retired in 2014, has run nearly 200 marathons in 30 countries in 13 years. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Outside In by David Dodwell

High-performers are drawn to marathons and ultramarathons, while joggers jog because we can

  • Completing a marathon – or ultramarathon – shows the determination it takes to succeed in the boardroom. ‘Joggers’ merely enjoy it, and can spare some extra calories
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Published: 11:30am, 15 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:34am, 15 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Michael Cartwright, 60, a veteran of the Hong Kong Police Force who retired in 2014, has run nearly 200 marathons in 30 countries in 13 years. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
A 4km single track trail behind Rinpung Dzong on the Thunder Dragon Marathon. Photo: Steven Seaton
Trail Running

Why the Thunder Dragon Marathon in remote Bhutan is more than just a race

  • With just 180 participants, it may not be a big deal on the marathon world’s calendar, but the half road, half trail race is a unique experience
  • Everything is free for local runners, and the race has inspired many to take up the sport
Topic |   Extreme fitness
Jeanette Wang

Jeanette Wang  

Published: 12:09pm, 1 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:09pm, 1 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A 4km single track trail behind Rinpung Dzong on the Thunder Dragon Marathon. Photo: Steven Seaton
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.