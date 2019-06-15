Michael Cartwright, 60, a veteran of the Hong Kong Police Force who retired in 2014, has run nearly 200 marathons in 30 countries in 13 years. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Michael Cartwright, 60, a veteran of the Hong Kong Police Force who retired in 2014, has run nearly 200 marathons in 30 countries in 13 years. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
A 4km single track trail behind Rinpung Dzong on the Thunder Dragon Marathon. Photo: Steven Seaton
Why the Thunder Dragon Marathon in remote Bhutan is more than just a race
- With just 180 participants, it may not be a big deal on the marathon world’s calendar, but the half road, half trail race is a unique experience
- Everything is free for local runners, and the race has inspired many to take up the sport
Topic | Extreme fitness
A 4km single track trail behind Rinpung Dzong on the Thunder Dragon Marathon. Photo: Steven Seaton