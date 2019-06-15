Advertisement
Gu Bin
Five myths about China must be debunked before the trade war with the US can end
- Does China force US companies to transfer technology? To what extent does the Communist Party control the Chinese economy? Is Huawei spying for Beijing? Some common misconceptions must be cleared up, before trade negotiations can restart
Michael Tai
The US trade war can’t derail China’s development – here are three reasons why
- China’s tech progress has already reached a turning point, its size grants it unusual abilities and its population is conditioned to be entrepreneurial; the trade war won’t change any of this
