Illustration: Craig Stephens
Gu Bin
Opinion

Opinion

Gu Bin

Five myths about China must be debunked before the trade war with the US can end

  • Does China force US companies to transfer technology? To what extent does the Communist Party control the Chinese economy? Is Huawei spying for Beijing? Some common misconceptions must be cleared up, before trade negotiations can restart
Gu Bin

Gu Bin  

Published: 1:00am, 15 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:33am, 15 Jun, 2019

Michael Tai
Opinion

Opinion

Michael Tai

The US trade war can’t derail China’s development – here are three reasons why

  • China’s tech progress has already reached a turning point, its size grants it unusual abilities and its population is conditioned to be entrepreneurial; the trade war won’t change any of this
Michael Tai

Michael Tai  

Published: 5:00am, 8 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:45am, 8 Jun, 2019

