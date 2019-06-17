Channels

The Titanic passenger liner sank in 1912 after hitting in iceberg in the Atlantic Ocean. In advanced economies, public debt remains at levels not seen since World War II, while in emerging markets, public debt has accumulated to levels last seen during the 1980s debt crisis. Photo: NZME
Anthony Rowley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

Titanic iceberg of world debt could sink a slowing global economy

  • Debt levels are rising and the fear is that much of the world’s debts are unrecorded, making for a bigger reckoning than official data suggests. This means a bigger crisis should the global economy slow down
Anthony Rowley

Anthony Rowley  

Published: 5:00am, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:12am, 17 Jun, 2019

The Titanic passenger liner sank in 1912 after hitting in iceberg in the Atlantic Ocean. In advanced economies, public debt remains at levels not seen since World War II, while in emerging markets, public debt has accumulated to levels last seen during the 1980s debt crisis.
Post-recession, the US and China are likely to trust each other less, forcing the economies around them to overhaul their supply chains and other economic structures in the new and polarised world reality. Photo: Xinhua
Anthony Rowley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

Brace for a global recession unlike any other amid a world polarised by the US and China

  • The 2019 recession will be different, in a heavily leveraged global economy with already slowing trade – where normal policy tools may no longer work.
  • Post-recession, Asian nations in particular should expect to have to take sides as the US and China vie for ownership of the new global economic narrative
Anthony Rowley

Anthony Rowley  

Published: 11:00pm, 9 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:04pm, 9 Jun, 2019

Post-recession, the US and China are likely to trust each other less, forcing the economies around them to overhaul their supply chains and other economic structures in the new and polarised world reality.
