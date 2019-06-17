Channels

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor (centre) heads to a press conference on June 10 at the government headquarters in Tamar, Admiralty, on Sunday’s mass protest against the extradition bill. Photo: Robert Ng
Alice Wu
Opinion

Opinion

Alice Wu

Carrie Lam’s arrogance and the ineffectiveness of her advisers brought her to a political precipice

  • In her election manifesto, the chief executive promised a new consultative style of governance that is absent in her initial response to opposition to the extradition bill
  • Her Executive Council must also share the blame for not stepping up sooner to deter Lam from rushing through the bill
Alice Wu

Alice Wu  

Published: 9:00am, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:05am, 17 Jun, 2019

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor (centre) heads to a press conference on June 10 at the government headquarters in Tamar, Admiralty, on Sunday's mass protest against the extradition bill. Photo: Robert Ng
Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the media and urges schools, businesses and unions to think twice before going on strike in protest against the extradition bill legislation at the Chief Executive’s office in Tamar, Admiralty, on June 11. Photo: Winson Wong
Philip Bowring
Opinion

Opinion

Philip Bowring

Like Aung San Suu Kyi, Carrie Lam has let her one weakness overpower her better qualities

  • The Hong Kong chief executive, who has stressed her Catholic faith and has a long record of being an honest civil servant, has betrayed the expectations of Hongkongers by doing the bidding of Beijing
Philip Bowring

Philip Bowring  

Published: 8:30am, 16 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:42am, 16 Jun, 2019

Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the media and urges schools, businesses and unions to think twice before going on strike in protest against the extradition bill legislation at the Chief Executive’s office in Tamar, Admiralty, on June 11. Photo: Winson Wong
