A harbourside commercial building had its windows blown out when Super Typhoon Mangkhut made landfall in Hong Kong on September 16, 2018. Flooded homes, damaged infrastructure, disrupted supply chains and higher insurance premiums are some of the effects of climate change we need to plan for. Photo: AFP
A harbourside commercial building had its windows blown out when Super Typhoon Mangkhut made landfall in Hong Kong on September 16, 2018. Flooded homes, damaged infrastructure, disrupted supply chains and higher insurance premiums are some of the effects of climate change we need to plan for. Photo: AFP
Thousands of students assemble at Sydney’s town hall, joining the global “climate strike” to demand urgent action on climate change, on March 15. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thousands of students assemble at Sydney’s town hall, joining the global “climate strike” to demand urgent action on climate change, on March 15. Photo: EPA-EFE