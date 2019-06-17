Channels

A harbourside commercial building had its windows blown out when Super Typhoon Mangkhut made landfall in Hong Kong on September 16, 2018. Flooded homes, damaged infrastructure, disrupted supply chains and higher insurance premiums are some of the effects of climate change we need to plan for. Photo: AFP
Helen Wong
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Helen Wong

Typhoon season is round the corner and climate change is upon us – there’s no better time to get into green finance

  • The Hong Kong government’s issuance of a green bond is most timely, promoting awareness of climate change and increasing the city’s profile as a hub for green finance. Around the world, sustainable investment is also growing
Helen Wong

Helen Wong  

Published: 3:00pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:00pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Thousands of students assemble at Sydney’s town hall, joining the global “climate strike” to demand urgent action on climate change, on March 15. Photo: EPA-EFE
Andrew Sheng
Opinion

Opinion

Andrew Sheng

Climate change will turn the Earth into the next Titanic unless corporate captains wake up and act quickly

  • Heads of large corporations, not governments, need to recognise the urgency of the climate crisis and focus on the planet’s long-term survival instead of short-term profit, while economists must factor the cost to the Earth into GDP calculations
Andrew Sheng

Andrew Sheng  

Published: 10:30pm, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:46am, 8 Jun, 2019

Thousands of students assemble at Sydney's town hall, joining the global "climate strike" to demand urgent action on climate change, on March 15. Photo: EPA-EFE
