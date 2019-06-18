Channels

A group of Hong Kong mothers held a sit-in on June 14 to denounce the heavy-handed treatment of protesters by the police. While the visible face of the extradition protests appears strikingly young, opposition to the extradition bill in fact cuts across all age groups. Photo: EPA-EFE
Charmaine Carvalho
Opinion

Opinion

Charmaine Carvalho

How mum became the word in Hong Kong’s extradition protests

  • Whether used in support of the government or to castigate it, the potent symbol of motherhood has been animating speeches, memes and slogans. The problem is, it plays into China’s reductive narrative of Hong Kong as the prodigal son
Charmaine Carvalho

Charmaine Carvalho  

Published: 7:30pm, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:30pm, 18 Jun, 2019

Luisa Tam
Luisa Tam
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

Blowing Water by Luisa Tam

Carrie Lam’s clumsy parenting analogy was designed to take sting out of extradition bill protests, but only burns relations with Hong Kong mothers

  • The city leader presenting herself as a mothering figure for Hongkongers, when police used rubber bullets and tear gas on mainly young protesters, demonstrates how Lam’s attempts to defuse crisis have backfired
Luisa Tam

Luisa Tam  

Published: 5:23pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:16am, 18 Jun, 2019

