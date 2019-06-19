A sculpture of a bull looks over Exchange Square in Central where the Hong Kong stock exchange is located. Photo: Warton Li
Tara Joseph, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong. “People understand the value of Hong Kong,” she said. Photo: May Tse
American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong urges Chief Executive Carrie Lam to ‘restore business confidence’ after protests against extradition bill
- AmCham chief Tara Joseph says Lam must make it clear extradition bill has been dropped
- On US-China trade war: ‘Instead of becoming a pawn, it should become an exception,’ Joseph says
