A sculpture of a bull looks over Exchange Square in Central where the Hong Kong stock exchange is located. Photo: Warton Li
Johnny Patterson
Opinion

Opinion

Johnny Patterson

Business sector’s opposition to Hong Kong’s extradition bill should have sounded the alarm

  • International businesses have a strong role to play in China’s Belt and Road Initiative and Greater Bay Area. That the sector, which tends to be pro-government and opposed Occupy, voiced concerns should have been a wake-up call for government
Johnny Patterson

Johnny Patterson  

Published: 12:00pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:22pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Tara Joseph, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong. “People understand the value of Hong Kong,” she said. Photo: May Tse
Politics

American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong urges Chief Executive Carrie Lam to ‘restore business confidence’ after protests against extradition bill

  • AmCham chief Tara Joseph says Lam must make it clear extradition bill has been dropped
  • On US-China trade war: ‘Instead of becoming a pawn, it should become an exception,’ Joseph says
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Published: 6:30am, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:35am, 19 Jun, 2019

Tara Joseph, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong. "People understand the value of Hong Kong," she said. Photo: May Tse
