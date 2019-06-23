Protesters against the extradition bill take a breather at the harbourfront overlooking the Kowloon skyline outside government headquarters in Tamar, Admiralty, on June 18. The rising cost of housing in Hong Kong has fuelled public dissatisfaction. Photo: Dickson Lee
Protesters against the extradition bill take a breather at the harbourfront overlooking the Kowloon skyline outside government headquarters in Tamar, Admiralty, on June 18. The rising cost of housing in Hong Kong has fuelled public dissatisfaction. Photo: Dickson Lee
Members of the Housing Authority predict more bad news for public supply in Hong Kong without further intervention. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong government told to take back private developer sites to prevent ‘nosedive’ in supply of affordable flats
- Housing chiefs warn shortages likely to worsen by 2022 as government struggles to meet targets
- Reverse land sales to developers and convert industrial sites into public housing to fend off fresh homes crisis, say governors
Topic | Hong Kong housing
Members of the Housing Authority predict more bad news for public supply in Hong Kong without further intervention. Photo: Felix Wong