Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Commuters use their mobile phone as they ride on a subway in Beijing on April 8. While the mainland lags behind Hong Kong when it comes to smartphone penetration, it is far ahead in mobile payments. Photo: AFP
Ruth A. Shapiro
Opinion

Opinion

Ruth A. Shapiro

Crowdfunding for charity: why mainland China leads Hong Kong in online giving

  • Apart from the mainland overtaking Hong Kong in the use of mobile payment systems, the Chinese government’s endorsement of certain online charity platforms reassures donors that funds will be put to good use
SCMP

Ruth A. Shapiro  

Tao Ze  

Published: 5:00pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:00pm, 23 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Commuters use their mobile phone as they ride on a subway in Beijing on April 8. While the mainland lags behind Hong Kong when it comes to smartphone penetration, it is far ahead in mobile payments. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is the only one of the five richest people in the United States who hasn’t signed on to the Giving Pledge. Photo: Reuters
People & Events

Why has Jeff Bezos not signed on to Bill Gates and Warren Buffett's Giving Pledge?

  • It’s unclear why Bezos has not joined the Giving Pledge, an initiative started by Bill Gates and Warren Buffett almost a decade ago
Topic |   Luxury CEOs
Business Insider

Business Insider  

Published: 10:00am, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 10:00am, 30 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is the only one of the five richest people in the United States who hasn’t signed on to the Giving Pledge. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.