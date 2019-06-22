Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor announces the suspension of the extradition bill following two mass rallies. Photo: Sam Tsang
‘I have heard you loud and clear,’ Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam tells city in ‘most sincere’ apology
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam admits shortcomings and promises to redouble efforts to heal divided city
- But she insists she will not resign and says protesters who broke the law must be ‘brought to justice’
