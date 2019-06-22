Channels

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor announces the suspension of the extradition bill following two mass rallies. Photo: Sam Tsang
Brian YS Wong
Opinion

Opinion

Brian YS Wong

Hong Kong needs a kinder, gentler, listening politics to heal its divisions

  • If the government could internalise dissenting opinions and concerns, Carrie Lam would find her future years as Hong Kong’s chief executive a far smoother ride
Brian YS Wong

Brian YS Wong  

Published: 11:10pm, 22 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:26pm, 22 Jun, 2019

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor announces the suspension of the extradition bill following two mass rallies. Photo: Sam Tsang
Chief Executive Carrie Lam issued a personal apology for her mishandling of the extradition bill crisis. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

‘I have heard you loud and clear,’ Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam tells city in ‘most sincere’ apology

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam admits shortcomings and promises to redouble efforts to heal divided city
  • But she insists she will not resign and says protesters who broke the law must be ‘brought to justice’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Published: 11:34pm, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:52am, 19 Jun, 2019

Chief Executive Carrie Lam issued a personal apology for her mishandling of the extradition bill crisis. Photo: Sam Tsang
