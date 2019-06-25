Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A police officer tries to restrain a protester during a clash outside the Legislative Council in the early morning of June 10, following a massive rally against the proposed extradition law. Photo: AFP
Darren Mann
Opinion

Opinion

Darren Mann

‘Less-lethal’ weapons such as rubber bullets and beanbag rounds can be deadly, too

  • The basic principles that govern their use, such as legality and proportionality, must be adhered to, and law enforcement bodies that use them – one among an array of crowd-control measures – must be held accountable for their actions
Darren Mann

Darren Mann  

Published: 6:30am, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:37am, 25 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A police officer tries to restrain a protester during a clash outside the Legislative Council in the early morning of June 10, following a massive rally against the proposed extradition law. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Anti-extradition bill protesters run away from a cloud of tear gas fired by Hong Kong police during protests on June 12. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong protests: use of force was ‘necessary and lawful’ says former police chief Andy Tsang, who was in charge when officers fired at Occupy protesters in 2014

  • Tsang says officers should not apologise for use of tear gas, rubber bullets, and beanbag rounds
  • But former top official admits to judging situation based on what he watched on TV
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Sum Lok-kei  

Shirley Zhao  

Published: 4:24am, 22 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:39pm, 22 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Anti-extradition bill protesters run away from a cloud of tear gas fired by Hong Kong police during protests on June 12. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.