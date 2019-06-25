A police officer tries to restrain a protester during a clash outside the Legislative Council in the early morning of June 10, following a massive rally against the proposed extradition law. Photo: AFP
A police officer tries to restrain a protester during a clash outside the Legislative Council in the early morning of June 10, following a massive rally against the proposed extradition law. Photo: AFP
Anti-extradition bill protesters run away from a cloud of tear gas fired by Hong Kong police during protests on June 12. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: use of force was ‘necessary and lawful’ says former police chief Andy Tsang, who was in charge when officers fired at Occupy protesters in 2014
- Tsang says officers should not apologise for use of tear gas, rubber bullets, and beanbag rounds
- But former top official admits to judging situation based on what he watched on TV
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Anti-extradition bill protesters run away from a cloud of tear gas fired by Hong Kong police during protests on June 12. Photo: Sam Tsang