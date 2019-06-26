Advertisement
Advertisement
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump taking part in a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, in 2017. Photo: Reuters
Opinion
Opinion
The View by Paul Sheard
US and China need to go beyond a trade deal to share the burden of reshaping a new world order
- A headline-grabbing deal at the G20 meeting between Trump and Xi is unlikely. China-US differences are systemic and structural, but with flexibility and compromise, the world’s two superpowers could work together to reshape the liberal international order
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump taking part in a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, in 2017. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Drew Thompson
As trade war frustrations mount in the G20, Trump and Xi still have a mountain to climb to deal with the thorny issues
- Fears are growing of a global recession as the world’s two largest economies remain deadlocked, with neither side seemingly willing to compromise
- Xi appears to have little support in Beijing for structural changes, while Trump’s team insists reform of the Chinese economy is the only acceptable outcome
TOP PICKS
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.