Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Officers stand inside the police headquarters in Wan Chai after the complex was blockaded by protesters calling for the complete withdrawal of the government’s extradition bill. Photo: Bloomberg
Grenville Cross
Opinion

Opinion

Grenville Cross

If Hong Kong’s extradition bill protesters want to defend the rule of law, they must also be prepared to face it

  • Attacking officers and refusing to let those inside the police headquarters leave are criminal acts, while besieging government offices to force the chief executive to interfere in prosecution decisions could be seen as an attempt to pervert justice
Grenville Cross

Grenville Cross  

Published: 12:45pm, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:01pm, 26 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Officers stand inside the police headquarters in Wan Chai after the complex was blockaded by protesters calling for the complete withdrawal of the government’s extradition bill. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Police officers fire tear gas at anti-extradition bill protesters in Hong Kong on June 12. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Politics

Justice minister Teresa Cheng rejects Hong Kong protesters’ demands not to charge those arrested over June 12 clashes

  • Cheng, appearing at appointment ceremony for four new Senior Counsel, says government prosecutions are based on law and relevant facts
  • Secretary for Justice also reiterates apology for government’s handling of extradition bill, which she previously made in blog post on Friday
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Chris Lau  

Alvin Lum  

Published: 2:08pm, 22 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:37pm, 22 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police officers fire tear gas at anti-extradition bill protesters in Hong Kong on June 12. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.