Beijing’s tightening grip is suffocating freedom-loving Hongkongers. It’s no wonder they keep rising up in protest
A river of protesters cuts through Hong Kong’s cityscape on June 16, as an estimated two million people march from Causeway Bay to the government offices in Tamar against the proposal to amend the extradition law. Photo: Robert Ng
Michael Chugani
- Beijing needs to understand that the extradition bill is just the latest in a string of proposed policy actions, including national security laws and restrictive universal suffrage, that threaten Hong Kong’s basic character
SCMP Columnist
China Briefing by Wang Xiangwei
Hong Kong’s extradition protests: one country, two systems and a vicious circle of mistrust with Beijing
- Beijing is growing impatient with Hong Kong’s seeming inability to enact the national security law required under its Basic Law
- And this summer’s mass protests have again revealed a deep schism of distrust between both sides, fuelled by misunderstanding and paranoia
