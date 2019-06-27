Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A man walks between advertisements for the G20 summit at the International Exhibition Centre in Osaka, Japan, on May 31. Photo: AP
Chris Rowley
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Chris Rowley

With globalisation under threat, G20 leaders must consider three factors to prevent the summit from becoming Groundhog Day

  • Leaders of the world’s largest advanced and emerging economies must remember that globalisation is not inevitable and can be reversed, that there are many forms of capitalism and that the centre of gravity is shifting to Asia
Chris Rowley

Chris Rowley  

Published: 3:00am, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:00am, 27 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man walks between advertisements for the G20 summit at the International Exhibition Centre in Osaka, Japan, on May 31. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Diplomacy

Is the G20 destined to fade into irrelevance in a leaderless world – courtesy of Donald Trump?

  • Trade war is expected to again overshadow the ‘premier forum for international economic cooperation’
  • US president’s aim is ‘to hijack the summit and divert it towards a confrontation with China’, analyst says
Topic |   G20
SCMP

Shi Jiangtao  

Jane Cai  

Published: 10:30pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:12pm, 25 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.