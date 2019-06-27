A man walks between advertisements for the G20 summit at the International Exhibition Centre in Osaka, Japan, on May 31. Photo: AP
Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Is the G20 destined to fade into irrelevance in a leaderless world – courtesy of Donald Trump?
- Trade war is expected to again overshadow the ‘premier forum for international economic cooperation’
- US president’s aim is ‘to hijack the summit and divert it towards a confrontation with China’, analyst says
