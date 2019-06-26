Channels

An Afghan child works at a brick factory in Kabul. As the global economic mood sours, the plight of the world’s poorest people is set to worsen. Photo: Xinhua
Ceyla Pazarbasioglu
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Ceyla Pazarbasioglu

As the global economy slows, spare a thought for the world’s poorest

  • Global growth is weakening, which will make it harder for the world’s poorest countries to climb out of poverty. The rest of the world must help, not least because of the impact of entrenched poverty on global security and migration
Ceyla Pazarbasioglu

Ceyla Pazarbasioglu  

Published: 11:00pm, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:13am, 27 Jun, 2019

An Afghan child works at a brick factory in Kabul. As the global economic mood sours, the plight of the world's poorest people is set to worsen. Photo: Xinhua
Post-recession, the US and China are likely to trust each other less, forcing the economies around them to overhaul their supply chains and other economic structures in the new and polarised world reality. Photo: Xinhua
Anthony Rowley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

Brace for a global recession unlike any other amid a world polarised by the US and China

  • The 2019 recession will be different, in a heavily leveraged global economy with already slowing trade – where normal policy tools may no longer work.
  • Post-recession, Asian nations in particular should expect to have to take sides as the US and China vie for ownership of the new global economic narrative
Anthony Rowley

Anthony Rowley  

Published: 11:00pm, 9 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:04pm, 9 Jun, 2019

Post-recession, the US and China are likely to trust each other less, forcing the economies around them to overhaul their supply chains and other economic structures in the new and polarised world reality. Photo: Xinhua
